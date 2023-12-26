Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 400 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

QCOM traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.51. 1,459,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

