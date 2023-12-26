Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 45 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $779.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

