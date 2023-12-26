Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 2,982,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

