Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 16,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,584. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

