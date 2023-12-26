Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.55

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.55 and last traded at $174.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

