Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 690 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

