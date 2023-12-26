Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

