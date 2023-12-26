Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Makes New $207,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.