Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 488 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

