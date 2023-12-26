Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $435.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.95 and a 200 day moving average of $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

