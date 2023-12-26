Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

