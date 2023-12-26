Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.63. 27,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$400.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

