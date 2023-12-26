Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. 14,825,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,634,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

