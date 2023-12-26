Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares $2.35 Quarterly Dividend

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance

PONT stock remained flat at $467.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

