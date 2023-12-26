Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) Declares $2.35 Quarterly Dividend

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
PONT stock remained flat at $467.00 during trading on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
