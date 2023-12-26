Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.35 (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PONT remained flat at $467.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.77.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

