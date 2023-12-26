Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.35 (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PONT remained flat at $467.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pontiac Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.77.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile
