Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.52

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 83831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

