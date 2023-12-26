PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,184. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

