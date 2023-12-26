Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.18.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$71.74 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.1972387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

