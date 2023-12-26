Premium Brands (PRBZF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) is one of 188 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Premium Brands to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Premium Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Premium Brands pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 85.2% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Premium Brands lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Premium Brands Competitors 668 2654 3069 56 2.39

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Premium Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Premium Brands currently has a consensus target price of $128.71, indicating a potential upside of 83.92%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Premium Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Premium Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A Premium Brands Competitors -31.56% -207.85% -10.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premium Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Brands N/A N/A 138.05 Premium Brands Competitors $3.04 billion $185.68 million 235.48

Premium Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Premium Brands. Premium Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Premium Brands beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of food and seafood processing, and cold storage and logistics services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Deli Chef, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Oven Pride, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, Audrey's Patisserie, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

