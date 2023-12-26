Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.12

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 23848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.