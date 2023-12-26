Private Trust Co. NA Buys 169 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $424.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

