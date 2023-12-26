Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.02 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

