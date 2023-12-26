Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 262,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.