Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

