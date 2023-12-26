Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.69 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $595.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.32 and a 200-day moving average of $511.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

