Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

