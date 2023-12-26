Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 80,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 62,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

