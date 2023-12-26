Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 6,899 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

