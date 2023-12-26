Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 482,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

