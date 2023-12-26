Private Trust Co. NA Sells 324 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

