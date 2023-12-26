Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Howard Fu Sells 1,157 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $78,433.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,673.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. 762,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

