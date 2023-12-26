Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 116,816 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,816 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 8.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 2.75% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $65,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,692,000.

BILS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,220. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

