Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 163,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $82.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

