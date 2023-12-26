Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

