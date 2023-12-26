Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. 452,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

