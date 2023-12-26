Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 596.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 82,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 607,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,416. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

