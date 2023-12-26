Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. 535,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

