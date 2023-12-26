Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,565. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.32.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

