Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 481 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.37. 184,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,704. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $170.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

