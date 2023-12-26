PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 12,304 shares.The stock last traded at $3.37 and had previously closed at $3.26.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

