ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.90. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1,713,239 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,581,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

