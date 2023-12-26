ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.37

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.29, with a volume of 61710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,815,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

