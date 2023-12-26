ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.93

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9449931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 26.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.