ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.35

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.35 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 507926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
