ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.35

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.35 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 507926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.