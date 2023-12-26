ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.21

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 65995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

