ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.49

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.48, with a volume of 1178841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

