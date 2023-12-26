ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.45

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 1719953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

