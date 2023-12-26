ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.46

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 33625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.