ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.51

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 42893066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
