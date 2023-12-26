ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.51

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 42893066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

