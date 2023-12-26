ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.32

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 41436649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $73,601,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 1,206,810 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 695,472 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

