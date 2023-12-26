ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.32

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 41436649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
